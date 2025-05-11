“Sorry my American family & friends but I’m never coming back”: Sedona Prince shows excitement after semi-finals win in Lebanon 

Former TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince is enjoying her newfound home after her college basketball career came to an end. On Friday, Prince took to her Instagram account to post a series of stories that encapsulate how happy she is playing for Lebanese basketball club, Al Riyadi Women.

Prince reposted some photos of her and her Al Riyadi Women teammates on her IG stories, saying:

"I've been in Lebanon now for 7 days. Sorry to all my American family and friends, but I'm never coming home.

"I love this team so much," she said.

Al Riyadi Women got through the 2025 semifinals of the Lebanese Basketball League after they defeated Beirut First 77-68 on Friday. Prince and Co. will advance to the finals to face Azour Club.

Although she ultimately did not make it to the WNBA, Prince has found a new home with Al Riyadi. She has also brought the momentum she garnered after helping coach Mark Campbell's Horned Frogs to their best season yet. TCU finished the 2024-2025 season with an overall record of 34-4 (16-2 during Big 12 conference play) and made it all the way to the NCAA Elite Eight.

Sedona Prince went undrafted in the 2025 WNBA Draft

Despite proving to be a force down low as a stalwart through her college basketball career with the Oregon Ducks and the TCU Horned Frogs, Sedona Prince was not selected in this year's WNBA Draft. This was a big blow for Prince, as she was at one time considered to be a potentially high draft pick.

Her non-selection into the league could be attributed to her ongoing allegations of sexual and physical abuse towards her former partners. In April, more accusations were made against Prince, including from TikTok influencer Olivia Stabile, who posted a series of videos on her page.

Prince told ESPN:

"I've never abused anybody emotionally, physically, mentally, verbally. That's not me, and that's not what I've done. That's not who I am."

Sedona Prince will now look to show her quality abroad with the hope of maybe joining a WNBA team in due course. However, as she mentioned in her IG stories, she seems very happy at Al Riyadi Women.

