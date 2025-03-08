"Sorry": Chloe Kitts blunders and reveals Dawn Staley's play call that helped the forward get her career night vs. Vanderbilt

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts posted a career-high 25-point double-double as she propelled the fifth-ranked team in the country to a 21-point 84-63 win over the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gamecocks advanced to the 2025 SEC tournament semifinal with this victory.

Ad

In 29 minutes of action, Kitts dropped a career-high 25 markers on a super-efficient 12 of 14 shooting clip, to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. The defending champions, coached by Dawn Staley, are looking to reclaim the conference postseason title for the ninth time in the last 11 years.

During the post-game press conference, Kitts may have accidentally leaked the play call, which helped her post a career-high performance. When she was asked about her fourth quarter performance, the forward spoke about how he teammates and coach got her involved in the game.

Ad

Trending

"We were just going out there and playing confident. My coaches and the point guard kept saying, '14,' which is kind of get the ball to me. I just delivered, I was just going out there," Kitts said before Staley drew her attention and said, "Thanks, you told our play."

The third-year standout then went on to react in disbelief at the blunder she had made, as her coach and sophomore teammate, MiLaysia Fulwiley, smiled in unison.

Ad

"Anyways, sorry," Kitts said to conclude her answer.

Ad

The Oviedo, Florida native has been an important part of the Gamecocks's squad this year. She notched her first triple-double in college in the 75-59 blowout of the unranked Ole Miss Rebels on Feb 27. For the season, Kitts is averaging 9.4 points. 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Her triple-double was the first one for the program since 2021.

Chloe Kitts speaks about the support that the Gamecocks faithful provide

Chloe Kitts was asked about how much of a factor the crowd was during the contest, despite the game being played at a neutral location. She spoke about the South Carolina Gamecocks supporters who supported the team on the road and said:

Ad

"I mean it's amazing having all of those fans out there supporting us. They're so loud and you know, it always helps us."

The semifinal for this season's SEC tournament is slated for Saturday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the No. 10 ranked Oklahoma Sooners. The other semifinal will feature the Texas Longhorns facing off against the LSU Tigers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here