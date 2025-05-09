"Sounds like he belongs back at Auburn" "Get a job": Fans react as Texas Tech's Devan Cambridge gets seventh-year eligibility from NCAA

Former Texas Tech forward Devan Cambridge has received a medical hardship waiver and is returning to college basketball for the seventh year of eligibility, as granted by the NCAA. He has entered the transfer portal and is weighing his options before committing to a new program.

Ad

The 6-foot-6 forward has already featured for three programs till now, and it remains to be seen where he ends up ahead of the new season. He has donned the threads of the Auburn Tigers, Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas Tech Raiders.

After On3 broke the news on Thursday, fans had different opinions about the forward's next destination in his seventh year of college eligibility.

"7th year? Sounds like he belongs back at Auburn," a fan opined.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Seven years! College basketball is getting ridiculous," another supporter wrote.

"7 years. That boy got major experience under his belt," a fan shared.

"Good luck, wherever he goes as long as it's not Texas Tech," another netizen demanded.

"Dude. Get a job," another college hoops fan reacted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Grant another season of eligibility for his WHAT YEAR," another user reacted.

Despite being a pretty versatile player when fit, Cambridge's time at Texas Tech was cut short by a knee injury. It restricted the forward to playing only 14 games for the program across two seasons.

Six schools are interested in college basketball veteran Devan Cambridge as he enters his seventh year

Devan Cambridge missed a major chunk of his collegiate career due to injuries, but when fit, he is a pretty useful player. Therefore, as many as six schools are interested in him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The North Carolina Tar Heels have seen Drake Powell leave for the transfer portal, so they need a small forward, and Cambridge could be an option for his defensive versatility. According to On3 insider Joe Tipton, schools like North Carolina, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Arizona State, Seton Hall and Pepperdine are also interested.

Cambridge can be the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle for some of these teams, as he has a college career average of 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 29% from the 3-point line.

Ad

The 6-foot-6 forward spent his first couple of years at Auburn. He averaged 8.9 ppg in his sophomore season. However, his numbers took a hit in the third year with the Tigers, and he decided to enter the portal and move to Arizona State.

He averaged 9.8 ppg in his solitary season with the Sun Devils before he entered the portal again and moved to Texas Tech and hardly saw any game time for two campaigns due to injury. He will be keen to get back in action wearing new school colors for the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here