"Sounds like he belongs back at Auburn" "Get a job": Fans react as Texas Tech's Devan Cambridge gets seventh-year eligibility from NCAA

Former Texas Tech forward Devan Cambridge has received a medical hardship waiver and is returning to college basketball for the seventh year of eligibility, as granted by the NCAA. He has entered the transfer portal and is weighing his options before committing to a new program.
The 6-foot-6 forward has already featured for three programs till now, and it remains to be seen where he ends up ahead of the new season. He has donned the threads of the Auburn Tigers, Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas Tech Raiders.
After On3 broke the news on Thursday, fans had different opinions about the forward's next destination in his seventh year of college eligibility.
"7th year? Sounds like he belongs back at Auburn," a fan opined.
"Seven years! College basketball is getting ridiculous," another supporter wrote.
"7 years. That boy got major experience under his belt," a fan shared.
"Good luck, wherever he goes as long as it's not Texas Tech," another netizen demanded.
"Dude. Get a job," another college hoops fan reacted.
"Grant another season of eligibility for his WHAT YEAR," another user reacted.
Despite being a pretty versatile player when fit, Cambridge's time at Texas Tech was cut short by a knee injury. It restricted the forward to playing only 14 games for the program across two seasons.
Six schools are interested in college basketball veteran Devan Cambridge as he enters his seventh year
Devan Cambridge missed a major chunk of his collegiate career due to injuries, but when fit, he is a pretty useful player. Therefore, as many as six schools are interested in him.
The North Carolina Tar Heels have seen Drake Powell leave for the transfer portal, so they need a small forward, and Cambridge could be an option for his defensive versatility. According to On3 insider Joe Tipton, schools like North Carolina, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Arizona State, Seton Hall and Pepperdine are also interested.
Cambridge can be the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle for some of these teams, as he has a college career average of 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 29% from the 3-point line.
The 6-foot-6 forward spent his first couple of years at Auburn. He averaged 8.9 ppg in his sophomore season. However, his numbers took a hit in the third year with the Tigers, and he decided to enter the portal and move to Arizona State.
He averaged 9.8 ppg in his solitary season with the Sun Devils before he entered the portal again and moved to Texas Tech and hardly saw any game time for two campaigns due to injury. He will be keen to get back in action wearing new school colors for the upcoming season.
