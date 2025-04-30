South Carolina assistant coach Khadijah Sessions shares wholesome message as Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson and more gear up for 3X Nationals

South Carolina stars Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson, Joyce Edwards and Maddy McDaniel are preparing for the 3X Nationals, which will run from May 2-4 at Arizona Athletic Grounds (AAG) in Mesa, Arizona.

Ad

When the Gamecocks posted on Instagram that their four players would be competing in the tournament, South Carolina assistant coach Khadijah Sessions reposted the update on her IG story with a wholesome message for the players.

"I get to coach these cuties. Blessed. AZ we're on the way," Sessions wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A total of 16 women's teams will partake in the 2025 USA Basketball 3X Nationals. South Carolina's squad is considered one of the favorites to win the 3x3 gold medal at the event.

Edwards won the gold medal with the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup team. She committed to South Carolina in 2024.

Kitts has two gold medals at the USA basketball level. Her first came at the FIBA Women’s U18 Americas Championship and again in 2023 at the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup. Kitts has been playing at South Carolina since 2022.

Ad

McDaniel has spent her own time with USAB, while this will be Johnson's first USA Basketball appearance.

It will be interesting to see how the South Carolina women fare at the event.

Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson & Joyce Edwards helped South Carolina reach the final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament

NCAA Womens Basketball:South Carolina star Chloe Kitts - Source: Imagn

Chloe Kitts, Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson played key roles to help South Carolina reach the national title game last season. However, the Gamecocks lost 82-59 to UConn in the final in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Ad

During the 2024-25 season, Kitts averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, while Johnson averaged 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. Edwards averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Although the 2024-25 season ended in disappointment for the Gamecocks, they did win the regular season title and the SEC Conference Tournament.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina is likely to challenge for the national title again next season. However, the Gamecocks will be without MiLaysia Fulwiley, who transferred to LSU last week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here