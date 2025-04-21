South Carolina assistant HC takes credit for teaching Dawn Staley, Wendale Farrow and others viral dance routine

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the NCAA Tournament final, where they fell short to the UConn Huskies. However, the players and head coach Staley are taking some time out to recharge and unwind before another gruelling season.

In an Instagram post by Wendale Farrow on Sunday, he, along with Dawn Staley and others were grooving to music as South Carolina assistant coach Khadijeh Sessions led the way as their dance instructor. The video went viral on social media, leaving fans in splits as they witnessed Staley grooving to music.

"Ayyy I'm a great teacher," Khadijah Sessions wrote on X after reposting the dance video.

South Carolina Gamecocks and Dawn Staley have welcomed former USC Trojans' coach Wendale Farrow as her new assistant, who will replace the outgoing Winston Gandy.

Dawn Staley excited to work with Wendale Farrow

Dawn Staley welcomed Wendale Farrow's inclusion as her new assistant coach at South Carolina. Farrow will directly replace Winston Gandy, who joined the Grand Canyon Women's basketball team as their new head coach.

The South Carolina head coach believes Farrow will use his five years of experience of working under Lindsay Gottlieb to great effect at South Carolina.

"We struck gold in bringing Wendale into our Gamecock family," she asserted.

"He is an accomplished young coach who has been part of every aspect of successful programs, and that journey has made him a seasoned, complete coach from Xs and Os to player development to recruiting to community service. We’re excited to see the huge impact he will make on our team and Columbia."

Farrow and Sessions will play a vital role in helping Staley and the Gamecocks back to the NCAA Championship crown. The Gamecocks were agonizingly close to winning their fourth national championship, but they eventually lost to UConn in the title clash.

