South Carolina assistant Khadijah Sessions drops 4-word reaction as Dallas Wings star goes off for new season high

South Carolina coach Khadijah Sessions guided the Gamecocks to the semifinals of the 3X3 Team USA nationals. Sessions joined the team's staff as Dawn Staley's assistant in 2023.

Ad

On Thursday, Sessions hyped her former teammate and current Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale for her stellar performance in her team's 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky. Ogbunwale tallied 37 points, five rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes.

Sessions shared her four-word message on X.

"Trust your work, believe," Sessions tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sessions and Ogunbowale were teammates on Team USA's 2019 AmericCup gold medal-wining squad in Puerto Rico.

How Arike Ogunbowale welcomed Khadijah Sessions into Team USA

In 2019, Khadijah Sessions was more of a trainer than a player and was a surprise call-up to the Team USA roster. She played alongside established stars like Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, and was coached by Dawn Staley for the AmeriCup tournament.

Ad

Despite being a two-time South Carolina captain, the last team Sessions played for was Kouvot in Finland in 2016. She was not selected in the 2016 WNBA draft and went overseas to start her professional career. However, she was without a team until the surprise call-up.

Staley revealed in an interview in 2020 that Sessions was called up to the pre-tournament team. She made the final 12-woman list after she impressed the selection committee following Jewell Lloyd's finger injury.

Ad

Sessions was the only player on the roster without a professional team but she was welcomed into the fold by Arike Ogunbowale, Sylvia Fowles and Brittney Sykes. Sessions talked about the close bond she shared with them.

“It’s weird how we all just gelled, like we all seem like we’ve been friends for years with our stories, and when we’re hanging out, just talking and learning each other,” Sessions said, via The State. “It just seems like we met for a reason.”

Ad

She added that they hung out together during the whole tournament in Puerto Rico and still have a group chat.

“Those three girls, they have a special place in my heart, you know. Everybody does," Sessions said. "So like if I reach out to one of those girls that was on the team, they reach back, they talk to me, vice versa. You know, we had a ball, we tried some authentic Puerto Rican food. They got me out of my comfort zone. So, just had a good time, they’re good people."

As evidenced by her celebration of Ogunbowale's excellent performance for the Dallas Wings on Thursday, Sessions continues to celebrate the unique friendship that she formed during her surprise Team USA call-up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here