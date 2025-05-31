South Carolina coach Dawn Staley encourages fans to be their "authentic self" after the release of her autobiography

Dawn Staley's memoir hit the shelves on May 20, and the South Carolina coach is connecting with fans who are reading her life story. AUM coach Ashleé Phillips posted on X to thank Staley for her inspirational book.
"I finish #UncommonFavor last night! @dawnstaley Thank you for being so vulnerable, inspiring, and a supporter of all. Please keep using your voice for change because you are doing just that Queen! Go get y’all a copy ASAP!," Phillips tweeted on Saturday.
Staley responded, encouraging Phillips and fans to be authentic.
"Thank you Ash! Find yourself. Your authentic self. And let it lead you to organic life experiences with authentic relationships. The end!," Staley tweeted.
Staley has been interacting with readers of "Uncommon Favor" on social media since the book came out. One fan laughed at a relatable childhood moment the Gamecocks coach shared in her memoir.
"The way @dawnstaley said she used to suck her thumb and rub fabric is exactly what my nephew used to do lol he had a pillow and he was particular about that pillow and one corner on it 😂 he is now 35 btw #UncommonFavor," the fan tweeted on Thursday.
Staley shared her hilarious reaction to the throwback.
"So so so good! 🤣🤣🤣 Tell nephew to let it go. 🤣🤣🤣," Staley wrote.
Readers are offering their insight on "Uncommon Favor," and Staley has been sharing her reaction to their thoughts.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley's "Uncommon Favor"
In February, Dawn Staley announced on Instagram that she was working on her debut book, titled "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three."
"Hey everyone! I have an announcement because… I’ve been asked so many times about writing a book and it is about time I listened. I finally wrote a BOOK. My life. My career. My failures. My successes. My title is representative of it all!," Staley wrote on Feb. 21.
On May 7, the South Carolina coach shared the exciting news that she has been working on its audiobook version, allowing fans to hear her life story in her voice. On the day of the book's release (May 20), Staley appeared on ABC TV program "The View" to promote her memoir.
"Uncommon Favor" includes stories from her childhood in Philadelphia, Staley's time playing and coaching basketball and her relationship with her late mother.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here