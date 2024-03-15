South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley becomes first college athlete to sign with Steph Curry's 'Curry Brand'

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has signed a multi-year NIL deal with NBA superstar Steph Curry's company, "Curry Brand." Fulwiley is a freshman at the Gamecocks and has been a focal point of their offense this season.

After Fulwiley was named the SEC Tournament MVP, she inked a multi-year NIL partnership with the Curry Brand. She became the first college athlete to partner with the brand.

The exact financial terms of the deal aren't known, but Curry's brand has gotten into the NIL game and turned to MiLaysia Fulwiley to be its first athlete.

"When it comes to the ability to change the game for good, nobody can speak to that more than MiLaysia," said Stephen Curry, President of Curry Brand, via PRNewsWire. "She's changing the women's game on the fly with how she plays and moves on the court. She has a unique style and flow to her game that I don't think many people have seen in a long time.

"She was a part of Curry Camp, is a Team Curry alumni and is currently playing at an Under Armour school, so there are just so many great tie-ins to the Under Armour family, and partnering with her and Curry Brand is such a special opportunity. I'm humbled that she is now a part of the family."

MiLaysia Fulwiley, meanwhile, said she is using this as an opportunity to be a role model to other girls and show they can achieve anything they want.

"It feels incredible to be picked to represent Curry Brand," said Fulwiley. "Knowing that I can be a role model for other young girls to come out here and do exactly what I did is amazing."

This season, MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32 games, including three starts.

South Carolina and MiLaysia Fulwiley enter NCAA Tournament undefeated

The South Carolina Gamecocks won the SEC Tournament and entered the NCAA Tournament with a 33-0 record.

The Gamecocks are the favorites to win the women's NCAA Basketball Tournament as South Carolina is looking to complete an undefeated season.

The women's NCAA Tournament is set to kick off on March 20-21 with the first four. Selection Sunday is set for March 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

