South Carolina guard Milaysia Fulwiley becomes first NIL athlete to sign with Red Bull days after signing with Curry Brand

South Carolina guard Milaysia Fulwiley has signed a NIL deal with Red Bull, reports confirmed on Tuesday. The freshman, who won the SEC Tournament MVP award, becomes the first collegiate player to sign with the energy drink company.

In a statement, Fulwiley expressed her excitement at joining Red Bull:

“I’m excited to be the 1st NCAA athlete to join the Red Bull family!”

Red Bull also promoted the partnership and wrote:

“She shoots, scores and is destined to soar,”

The financial details of the contract were not revealed, but Red Bull said Fulwiley has the opportunity to visit its performance center and access to the brand’s fashion, music and extreme sports platform. The brand will also sponsor any of her community events in Columbia.

Soon after Fulwiley's groundbreaking deal was announced, NBA Shooting Coach and Red Bull athlete Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews welcomed the USC star to the team. He also posted the video of their Facetime call on his Instagram story.

Image Credits - lethalshooter Instagram

Notably, Fulwiley's deal with Red Bull comes only a few days after she became the first NCAA player to sign a NIL deal with the Curry brand. The Gamecocks star was also the first collegiate athlete to sign for Steph Curry's brand.

Per her deal with the brand, Fulwiley will wear Curry Brand footwear when she takes the court for the rest of her collegiate career at South Carolina. She will also serve as the brand ambassador of the product.

A look at Milaysia Fulwiley's stats this season

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Milaysia Fulwiley

Milaysia Fulwiley is enjoying a stellar freshman season with the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0). She averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the regular season and has become a key member of the team.

The Gamecocks finished as the top seed in the conference and beat the LSU Tigers 79-72 in the SEC Tournament title game.

South Carolina will aim to continue its unbeaten run in the NCAA Tournament, to go all the way and win the championship. The top-ranked Gamecocks will play their first game of the postseason on Thursday.

South Carolina will face the winner between No. 16 seeds Presbyterian (20-14) and Sacred Heart (24-9), who will clash on Wednesday.