South Carolina HC Dawn Staley discloses the 'funniest person' in her contact list: "I can't share but please take it from me"

South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has revealed the funniest person on her contact list. Staley has been the coach of the Gamecocks since 2008 and has coached several WNBA stars during her tenure.

During this time, she also had the chance to meet plenty of famous people, which has allowed Staley to have a unique phone contact list.

Yet, taking to X, Staley revealed Raven Johnson is the funniest and craziest person she has in her phone contact list.

"Yall….I’m telling you the craziest I mean the funniest person in my phone right now is yours truly @GamecockWBB @HollywoodRaven (Raven Johnson)!!! I can’t share but please take it from me!"

Johnson is currently a member of the Gamecocks and was part of the national championship-winning team in the last season and in 2022.

Since joining South Carolina in the 2021-22 season, Johnson has been a key part of the team's success. In the 2023-24 season, Johnson averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 37 games.

Dawn Staley completes perfect season

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks went undefeated all season and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship to win the team's second championship in three years.

Staley won Coach of the Year for her efforts, but she says the undefeated season was unexpected.

"We've exceeded expectations, internal and externally," Staley said after winning her third consecutive Naismith Coach of the Year Award. "To be undefeated ... so unexpected. So, so very unexpected. There are plenty of times when I thought we should've won a national championship, but we didn't. This is somewhat of a repayment."

"I felt it at the very beginning of the season, they said give me three words to describe this team and I said, 'expect the unexpected,'" Staley recalled on Good Morning America. "They have taken us through incredible highs and lows."

Staley is 440-106 all-time as the head coach of South Carolina and has 109 wins and just three losses in the past three seasons.