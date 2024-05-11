Brazilian native Kamilla Cardoso came to America at the age of 14 with big dreams and immense potential. However, it was not an easy ride for the former Gamecocks center.

In a clip that is part of an Omaha-produced docuseries, South Carolina HC Dawn Staley talks about the sacrifices Cardoso made in order to chase her dreams and become a basketball player.

“When you decide to pick up and leave your family, it’s a huge sacrifice and I know she doesn’t want to let her family down,” said Staley.

Cardoso then talked about her struggles. The 6-foot-7 said she moved out in order to play at a higher level, get a better education, and improve the quality of life of her family.

The Chicago Sky rookie also revealed that her mother was worried as she left her house when she was just 14.

The first two months were difficult for her in America because she did not know the language and culture. She then tearfully said she had lost 20 pounds and missed her family dearly.

Cardoso originally committed to Syracuse but entered the transfer portal to transfer to the Gamecocks.

Kamilla Cardoso is one of the star college players in “Full Court Press”

Former South Carolina Gamecocks hooper Kamilla Cardoso was one of the star college players who was featured in a new ESPN docuseries. Alongside her was the Iowa Hawkeyes phenom Caitlin Clark and the UCLA Bruins’ rising star KiKi Rice.

A trailer was released for the docuseries which showcased all three players’ impressive and successful 2024 season. The docuseries includes behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews of them.

Caitlin Clark was the prominent face in the series because of her record-breaking streak at the Iowa Hawkeyes. Cardoso was able to provide an international perspective as she moved from Brazil to chase her dreams of becoming a stellar basketball player. KiKi Rice was talented and young but reserved sort of candidate for the docuseries.

The docuseries gives the viewer an in-depth look at the NCAA Tournament, especially the Iowa vs. South Carolina game, which ended up becoming one of the most-watched women's championship games in history.

The interest in women's college and professional sports has heightened because of players like Kamilla Cardoso, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese, who made their mark in their collegiate careers.

Now fans want to follow them in their professional stage and series like “Full Court Press” give them an unprecedented and intimate view of their favorite star athletes.