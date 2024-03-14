Fresh off winning the Southeastern Conference Tournament against the LSU Tigers, Dawn Staley showed off her cool kicks.

The South Carolina Gamecocks coach posted a series of pictures of her Air Jordan x Jumpman Jack Travis Scott. She wrote:

"NEW RELEASES: for your eyes only…not your closet. Better one? Or better two. #eyechart 🤣🤣🤣"

Many fans admired the beauty of her fresh sneakers.

Image Credit: Dawn Staley's Instagram Post

The Gamecocks went against the Tigers and defeated them 79-72 in a thrilling matchup. However, after their victory, Staley and LSU coach Kim Mulkey found themselves in a fix when an altercation occurred between players in the fourth quarter.

As per Staley, the situation escalated in the court, and Flau'jae Johnson, a player who was part of the altercation, apologized to the coach right after the game.

Dawn Staley expressed concerns about officiating in NCAA tournament

Staley has faced criticism in the past for her physical defensive style. There have also been conflicts with officials in the past.

As the team prepares to participate in the NCAA tournament on March 20, the South Carolina coach expressed her thoughts on the officiating practices.

“I’m triggered from what took place last year. Because I feel like we are bigger than most teams, so our bigs endure a lot more than they should. I don’t want our team to be deemed overly physical,” Staley said.

“I just don’t want the narrative. We had another coach speak on our team last year, heading into the NCAA Tournament. … It was a bit much (Sunday). It was a bit much in the Final Four,” Staley added.

Last year, when the Gamecocks lost the NCAA Tournament Final Four game against the Hawkeyes, former South Carolina guard Zia Cooke said (via ESPN):

"The refs were not on our side at all, at all. And people say don't put it on the refs or whatever. But we had to fight against the team we were playing and the refs tonight, and if y'all was watching the game, you should know that."

Do you think officials are biased toward the Gamecocks? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.