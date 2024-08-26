South Carolina HC Dawn Staley gives a sarcastic reply to fan who advises to not "cuss" after celebrating A'ja Wilson & Kamila Cardoso's game

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was pumped up after her former college players A'ja Wilson and Kamila Cardoso put on dominating displays in a WNBA game. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Aces defeated the Chicago Sky by a narrow margin of two points, as the final score read 77-75.

Wilson scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to secure the win for the Aces. Meanwhile, another Gamecocks alum, Kamila Cardoso, also had a decent performance, recording eight points and 12 rebounds in the win. The duo overcame a strong showing from the Angel Reese-led Sky as the reigning WNBA champions clinched the victory at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Dawn Staley, who coached both Wilson and Cardoso at South Carolina, showed her excitement for both players on X (formerly Twitter) following the game.

"A'ja Wilson with the game winner! Kamila Cardoso with the monster game. @GamecockWBB did not lose today. The WNBA is better because the product is truly one to watch every DAMN game! It’s WOMEN’S SPORTS and WOMEN’S SPORTS to STAY! Come on!" Staley wrote.

A fan then commented on her post, advising the coach not to "cuss" while celebrating.

"There is no need to cuss. Remember, you represent our University of South Carolina. It's not about you. It's much bigger. You are merely privileged to be part of it, so be a better example and representative," the fan wrote.

Dawn Staley responded to the request sarcastically.

"ok Jesus!" she replied.

Other fans defended coach Staley, saying there was nothing wrong with what she had posted.

"Lawd have mercy! Maybe you should go follow the “golf coach” at the University of SC… maybe you’ll have better luck in not reading any “cuss words”…. Better not follow the football coaches… I’m sure they have more “cuss words” that would offend you…," one fan wrote.

WNBA star A'ja Wilson surprised to see Dawn Staley at Community Leadership Award

A'Ja Wilson won the 2024 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award last week. To her surprise, Staley herself attended the ceremony to present the award.

"It caught me by surprise, honestly. I didn't even know what was going on, but truly special," Wilson said after accepting the honor. "Obviously, everyone knows the type of person Coach Staley is and who she is to me and what she means to me. So to win an award by her is truly amazing."

Dawn Staley won her first national championship in 2017, thanks to Wilson's MVP performance. She averaged 17.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game that season.

