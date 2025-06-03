South Carolina HC Dawn Staley leaves a surprise for fans at the airport: “I’ll let you know with more videos”

South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is on a book tour, and she left a little surprise for her fans.

Staley launched her memoir "Uncommon Favor" on May 20, which revealed details about her life, including her childhood in North Philadelphia, her basketball career and her relationship with her mother. On Tuesday, Staley shared a post on Instagram, which featured a video of her inviting fans traveling through the Columbia Metropolitan Airport to stop by her book tour to get "something" from her.

"Good am Cola!! Check out the video especially if you’re traveling thru CAE…..got something for you! I’ll be signing books in airports throughout my travels…I’ll let you know with more videos of course 🥰🥰🥰," the Gamecocks head coach wrote.

Staley's career in basketball has been an illustrious one. Since becoming South Carolina's head coach in 2008, she has rebuilt the Gamecocks into one of the top women's basketball programs. The Philadelphia native led the Gamecocks to nine SEC regular season championships, nine SEC tournament championships and two national championship titles.

Dawn Staley is also the only person to win the Naismith Award as both a player and a coach. Her statue was recently unveiled at the University of South Carolina to honor her for her outstanding contributions to the school's women's basketball program.

Dawn Staley reacts to Magic Johnson's shoutout for her book

Dawn Staley's book "Uncommon Favor" continued to attract attention since its release on May 20.

NBA legend Magic Johnson also showed his appreciation to the South Carolina coach after he was gifted a copy of the book. Johnson shared a video on X which showed him receiving the book, a custom black hoodie featuring Staley's childhood picture, candy from Nerds, two little balls and a necklace on May 27.

"Thank you Coach @dawnstaley for gifting me a copy of your new book Uncommon Favor! Congratulations and keep blessing the world," he wrote.

Earvin Magic Johnson @magicjohnson Thank you Coach @dawnstaley for gifting me a copy of your new book Uncommon Favor! Congratulations and keep blessing the world 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/J4m3X59Zbj — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Staley also responded to the NBA legend and superfan's post.

"It’s all love Magic!! Thank you for your leadership in every space you have touch! Keep leading! Keep smiling! Keep being magically you!!!" She wrote.

With an impressive 35-4 record in the 2024-25 season, Staley led South Carolina to the SEC Tournament title and a second consecutive national championship appearance. The Gamecocks fell to UConn in the women's NCAA Tournament but are expected to bounce back next season. For now, Staley is focused on promoting her book.

