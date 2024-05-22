Dawn Staley-led South Carolina is ready for another electric opening of the season. The Gamecocks will play against Michigan at the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas on Nov. 4.

The three-time national championship-winning coach talked to ESPN and expressed her excitement about starting another season of women's basketball.

Staley was especially pumped about playing at a new destination.

"We're excited to have another great destination and event to start our 2024-25 season, for our team and for our FAMS," Staley said.

"The Hall of Fame Series has become an incredible showcase for the country's best teams in both men's and women's basketball, and we're looking forward to adding our names to that slate this season."

Last year, the Gamecocks played against Notre Dame in Paris. This year, they will face Michigan for the first time since 1995.

Dawn Staley believes parents make mistakes when dealing with their college athlete children

The South Carolina Gamecocks HC is known for praising her student-athletes and being honest with them about their potential. While talking to parents and recruits during an official visit to South Carolina, Dawn Staley spoke about parents' mistakes while dealing with their children.

She said parents do not allow their children to fail and be uncomfortable in some situations.

"I'm very different than your parents because your parents don't want you to fail and they don't want you to be uncomfortable," Staley said. "They do everything in their power to make sure you don't feel the pain that they felt growing up. It's probably their biggest mistake because they're gonna fail.

"I tell them 'I love you enough to allow you to fail.' I do. I love you enough to allow you to hurt, I love you enough to allow you to have a bad game, a bad month or even a bad season. Because if you're trying to get to the next level, you're going to have those days."

The Gamecocks are loaded with talented hoopers like Tessa Johnson, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins. Once again, the team will aim for an undefeated season and win the national championship title again.

But do you think the team can win the NCAA tournament for the fourth time under Dawn Staley's guidance? Let us know your thoughts in the discussion box.