South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and assistant coach Lisa Boyer have been working with each other for 22 years. The two have worked together at Temple and now in South Carolina. And on Boyer's birthday, Staley wrote a special message for her long-time colleague.

The South Carolina Gamecocks' social media page uploaded a series of pictures of Lisa Boyer to celebrate her birthday. Staley replied to the tweet, which read:

"BOYER! BOYER! BOYER! Happy freaking birthday to one of one! [Lisa Boyer. to know you is to love you. Thank you for always being ever so supportive. Love you Boyer!!!"

Dawn Staley has always talked positively about Boyer and has complimented the contributions she has made to the basketball program.

Dawn Staley's lead assistant coach has been an important part of the Gamecocks basketball program

Lisa Boyer has been a crucial part of the Gamecocks squad. When South Carolina played against the Tennessee Vols in the SEC Tournament semifinals, Kamilla Cardoso shot a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. The impressive move helped the team win against their opponent.

As per The State, Boyer had a huge hand in training Cardoso and giving her reps on mid-range jumpers and top-of-the-key 3-pointers. When asked about Boyer's influence on the team, Kamilla said:

“Boyer, I don’t even have words to describe her,” Cardoso said, as per The State. “She’s an amazing coach. She’s gonna make sure you work hard and get better each and every day on the court and off the court. Just an amazing person. She’s hyping us up through it all.”

Boyer was born in Upstate New York and played forward at Ithaca. She was the head coach at Bradley University for 10 years, from 1986 to 1996. Dawn Staley and Boyer have made a strong team. The assistant coach once praised the HC's athleticism. She said:

“Make no mistake, Dawn is an elite athlete and will always be,” Boyer said. “There isn’t anything that she’s not going to be able to tackle.”

Fans will see more of Staley and Boyer in the upcoming college basketball season as the Gamecocks look to defend their national title.

