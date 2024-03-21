South Carolina HC Dawn Staley unveils unique career highlight and it's not being a 2X national championship winner

South Carolina women's coach Dawn Staley has led the team to two national championships since taking over the reins in 2008. However, the Basketball Hall of Fame player and coach believes that a non-sport-related event remains the highlight of her career.

On "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday, Staley discussed her role on a 1996 episode of "Martin." She was a star player on the U.S. national team and the Philadelphia Rage at the time.

"I’m more famous for that episode than actually my basketball career," Staley said. "Absolutely. I actually spoke with Presbyterian, a team that's going to play Sacred Heart in the play-in game tonight. That will be our opponent on Friday. I actually met with both teams. But when I met with Presbyterian, the 'Martin' show came up.

"They asked me did I appear on it, No. 1? They knew I did. And then they just asked me about, you know, the whole production of it, because it's a lot different than what we do every day. It's a sitcom, so you're there the entire week. And then you're just, one day, you're reading your lines, and that's it.

"And then the next day, you just get into different segments of the sitcom. And I just thought it was a pretty cool process, and when we were on that show, 'Martin,' it was by far the No. 1 show in the country. So, that's one of my highlights of my career."

Staley had an iconic career. At Virginia, she was the national player of the year twice while setting the NCAA record for steals and leading the Cavaliers to three Final Four appearances. In the WNBA, she earned six All-Star honors. She also won three Olympic Gold medals as a player for Team USA and has won another as the coach of the team.

Apart from the Rage, she played for Tarbes Gespe Bigorre, Charlotte Sting and Houston Comets.

Staley will be aiming to add more glory to her glowing list of honors when top-ranked South Carolina tips off its NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Who will Dawn Staley's South Carolina face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley

Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) earned the No. 1 overall seed during Selection Sunday. However, they are yet to find out their opponents in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks will face the winner between No. 16 seeds Presbyterian (20-14) and Sacred Heart (24-9), who will clash on Wednesday.