South Carolina hoopers Chloe Kitts, Joyce Edwards, and Raven Johnson cheer for coach Lisa Boyer's bowling skills

South Carolina coach Lisa Boyer impressed her players Chloe Kitts, Joyce Edwards and Raven Johnson after she showed off her bowling skills. On Saturday, Kitts shared a video on her Instagram story of herself with her teammates Joyce Edwards and Raven Johnson cheering for Boyer in a bowling arena while she got a strike by knocking down all the pins in just one roll.

"Coach Boyer mannn 😭😭😭"

South Carolina hooper Chloe Kitts, Joyce Edwards, and Raven Johnson cheer for coach Lisa Boyer's bowling skills (Image by Instagram/@chloe.kitts)

Boyer has been a part of the South Carolina program since 2008. She first worked as an assistant coach before becoming the associate head coach in 2010. She had previously worked in Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Miami.

Chloe Kitts had a great season with the Gamecocks. Last season, she averaged 10.2 points per game, shooting 52% from the field. She also had 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. In the SEC final against the Texas Longhorns last season, she had 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists to help them win 64-45.

Kitts also spurred the Gamecocks to reach the final of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost 82-59 to the UConn Huskies.

Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts and South Carolina aiming to return to national championship game next season

South Carolina's loss to UConn in the final of the NCAA Tournament was just the first time it lost the championship game. Before then, it had reached the final of the tournament on three occasions, winning three. All these wins came in the last eight years.

Now, coach Dawn Staley will be looking to rise from last season’s tournament and achieve success again.

She still has the core of her team, with Chloe Kitts now entering her senior year. Joyce Edwards, who averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in her freshman season, will be looking to improve in her sophomore year. Also, Raven Johnson will be entering her senior year.

"Like they say, minor setback for a major comeback. South Carolina will be back in the national championship game," Johnson said after their loss to UConn. "Hopefully, this adds fire to next year of trying to get back here."

While they lost MiLaysia Fulwiley, they did add Ta'niya Latson via the transfer portal. Latson as the country's leading scorer this past season, averaging 25.2 points for Florida State.

