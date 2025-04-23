 South Carolina hoopers Tessa Johnson, Raven Johnson and more named to 2024-25 SEC Winter Sports Academic honor roll

Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson and half a dozen other returning South Carolina players were named to the 2024-25 SEC Winter Sports Academic Honor Roll on Wednesday, April 23. It is an academic recognition by the Southeastern Conference to student-athletes who participate in winter sports while maintaining excellence in their classrooms.

Ad

Alongside men's and women's basketball, other sports included in the rollout are gymnastics, Swimming and Diving, Equestrian and Rifle. Eight WBB Gamecocks made the latest list this season:

Sania Feagin Bree Hall Ashlyn Watkins Te-Hina Paopao Adhel Tac Raven johnson Tessa Johnson Sakima Walker

With that, the program's Instagram handle updated fans through an X post on Wednesday.

"8️⃣ of our 10 returning players made the SEC Winter Sports Academic Honor Roll 📚," the post read.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

More than 800 players across the entire SEC and multiple sports were evaluated on standardised parameters to establish academic success. These included the necessity of the grade point average (GPA) or cumulative grade point average (CGPA) to be 3.00 or above. These included summer-school performances and also considered non-scholarship student-athletes.

Another major defining factor was whether a student had successfully devoted 24 semesters, or 36 quarter hours of academic credit (excluding remedial sessions) towards their field of study.

Ad

Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson will be joined by the NCAA's scoring leader this season

As South Carolina bounces back from its 2025 NCAA championship game loss to the UConn Huskies, fans can expect upgrades in Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson's games. However, a lot more will be changed in the Gamecocks this season, as it will feature Ta'Niya Latson as its leader.

Ad

The talented guard is coming off dominating the NCAA scoring leaderboard, averaging 25.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 steals while making 45.1% of her shots. This could change South Carolina's dynamic, which has depended mainly on its depth and rotations instead of star power.

With that, Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson might also be expected to step up individually. Tessa, who shone in the 2024 title game against Iowa for her defense, will be eyed to transition into a more dependable defender and playmaker.

On the other hand, Dawn Staley had already voiced her desire for Raven to be more active in scoring the ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here