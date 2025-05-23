“South Carolina was represented well”: Dawn Staley expresses gratitude as she shares proud snaps from book promotion event

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley has had a lot of success on the basketball court in recent years. While her team fell in the national championship game this past season, they had won two of the previous three championships. Additionally, she has been succeeding off the court.

On Tuesday, Dawn Staley published her new book, "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I learned from All Three." As part of a promotional tour for the book, she appeared on the Today Show on Friday. Staley posted about her experience on Instagram afterward.

"South Carolina was represented well on the Today Show today! Craig Melvin thank you for giving the platform to share my book Uncommon Favor! My heart is full to see you in your element! Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer appreciate you as well for our great conversation! Love!"

In the book, Dawn Staley wrote about the journey to her success, including the challenges she had along the way. She dives deep into uncomfortable topics such as sexism on and off the court and how she often felt isolated in the world of basketball. Despite that, she overcame those challenges to become a legend in the women's basketball world.

Dawn Staley talks about how her upbringing shaped her as a coach

In her appearance on the Today Show on Friday, the hosts introduced her and her book before diving into questions. Craig Melvin then asked how her upbringing, specifically her mother and hometown, shaped her as a coach.

"Those are my pillars, those are my foundational traits that guided me through being a player and now through being a coach. When I was growing up, I didn't like my mother because she was so disciplined."

"She was so strict. Now I find myself as a coach, just like my mom. I'm so grateful because it served as some guidance as I'm navigating to help young people get the things that they want in life."

Dawn Staley started her book tour in New York on Thursday before traveling to her hometown of Philadelphia on Friday. She will be available again on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books for a conversation with Peloton instructor Jess Sims.

She will continue her tour next Thursday in Columbia, South Carolina. She will be at the R2i2 Conference Center for a moderated discussion at 6 p.m. ET.

