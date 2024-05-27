The South Carolina Gamecocks team created history when they went 38-0 in last year's women's basketball season. But that was not the only impressive part about their iconic season, as the team won their third national championship title under the guidance of head coach Dawn Staley. And as it is with players, they don't easily forget their most memorable moments like winning national championship titles.

Bree Hall recently went nostalgic and shared a throwback snap from before their NCAAW championship title run. In the video, one can see Kamilla Cardoso, Raven Johnson, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Chloe Kitts, Bree Hall, and the rest of the team.

The caption of the boomerang video was:

"Little did we know we gonna go 38-0 and win a natty"

Image Credit: Bree Hall's Instagram Story

The South Carolina Gamecocks were the undefeated national champion of the season for the first time since 2016. It was not easy for the team to achieve the ultimate title.

South Carolina Gamecocks' Raven Johnson reveals how the Gamecocks workouts looked like

Four-time state champion Raven Johnson recently wrote a cover story for "The Players Tribune" where she gave a sneak peek into what the team workouts looked like while the South Carolina roster was preparing for the March Madness tournament.

“I remember dying in those workouts, some of us were throwing up. It didn’t matter how tired we were, we knew those were the days that mattered most for us. We’d make sure to stay after practice to put up shots, work on the little things individually … we were locked in," Johnson said.

She also revealed that head coach Dawn Staley would ask the team to form a group, hold hands, and ask each other to remember that they will always stand together like a wall that no one can break. Johnson further shared one of the things the South Carolina team avoided doing that helped them stay resilient.

“One thing about this team, we could be down, but we weren’t going to panic. We always knew we could find our way back. We knew our depth was unmatched," she added.

This way, the Gamecocks could win a national championship title and become the standard for many other teams wanting to replicate their success.

