South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts reacts as sister Kylee Kitts signs for Ohio State

Chloe Kitts' younger sister, Kylee Kitts, is officially now an Ohio State player, and the South Carolina women's basketball star is excited. The younger Kitts' commitment to the Buckeyes was announced on Tuesday across the program's social media platforms.

Her elder sister shared Ohio State's announcement on her Instagram story.

"😛😛😛, " the Gamecocks star captioned the story.

Chloe Kitts reacts to younger sister Kylee Kitts' transfer to Ohio State on IG story. Image via @chloe.kitts

Ranked the No. 25 prospect in the Class of 2025, Kylee Kitts reclassified as a member of the 2024 class. The 6-foot-4 forward joined the Florida Gators, where she spent her freshman season as a redshirt, meaning she has full eligibility.

On April 8, Kitts announced her decision to enter the transfer portal, and added a no-communicate tag. She visited NC State and other power conference schools before she visited Ohio State on April 21 and 22.

Now with the Buckeyes, Kitts is expected to help fill the void left by graduates Taylor Thierry, Ajae Petty and Ole Miss commit Cotie McMahon.

The hybrid guard/forward will likely play alongside sophomore center Elsa Lemmilä, who averaged 4.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this past season. Lemmilä displayed her strongest performance late in the 2024-25 season for Ohio State, ending the season as the team's leader in blocks (60).

Chloe Kitts to help South Carolina bounce back after national championship loss to UConn

Despite a disappointing loss to UConn during the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament national championship, South Carolina star Chloe Kitts remained optimistic that the Gamecocks would have a better next season.

The Gamecocks lost 82-59 to a dominant Paige Bueckers-led Huskies, ending their quest for a three-peat.

Following the loss, Kitts spoke to the media about the team's mentality despite the loss.

"We're going to be back here, of course. I mean, we've been back here. We're going to continue to be back here, that's our standard. We're going to get better, it's a big learning lesson and coach told us to keep our heads up. And she's proud of us. So we should be proud of ourselves for making this far. But of course, it sucks not to win," she said.

Meanwhile, Kitts has confirmed she would return to South Carolina for next season. Known for her efficiency in the offense, she will be expected to be a leader as the Gamecocks prepare to reclaim the national championship title next season.

