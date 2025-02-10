South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley has 1-word reaction to special collab with Stephen Curry’s brand

South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley debuted her special-edition Curry 12 'FamLay' sneakers in a game against Texas on Sunday. The Curry Brand player-exclusive shoe features red, gold and black accents inspired by her family and hometown.

Curry Brand unveiled the sneaker on its Instagram page after Sunday's game.

"It’s all about famLAY today. ⭐♠ Introducing @laywitdabutter’s Curry 12 PE ‘FamLay,’ a tribute to family ties, her beloved dogs, and her hometown," the caption read.

Fulwiley, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, responded with one word under the post.

"FAM," she commented, along with two red heart emojis and a face holding back tears emoji.

Fulwiley inked a NIL deal with Curry Brand in March 2024, as a part of which she received a custom colorway of the Curry 12 kicks.

The footwear features an array of personal touches, from the silhouette's black TPU sidewall with "Ace of Spades" and "Star" symbols representing her dogs to her home state of South Carolina and the Columbia area code "803" on the tongue and sock liner.

South Carolina loses to Texas in MiLaysia Fulwiley's special-edition sneaker debut

Despite MiLaysia Fulwiley's performance in her 'FamLay' Curry 12 PE, the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks fell to the No. 4 Texas Longhorns 66-62 on Sunday afternoon.

Fulwiley was South Carolina's leading scorer, with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting coming off the bench. She also contributed two rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Gamecocks offense struggled throughout the game, shooting just 36.8% from the field, a far cry from the season average of 46.7%.

"[Texas] did a really great job at covering up and being disruptive and forcing us out of our spots," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said postgame. "I mean all of them had a bad shooting night. We weren’t anticipating any of them having a bad shooting night."

None of the starters scored in double figures for the Gamecocks. Te-Hina Paopao was held to just eight points and four rebounds, whereas Chloe Kitts finished with nine points and four rebounds.

South Carolina (22-2, 10-1 SEC) will face the Florida Gators at home on Thursday.

