South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 1-word reaction to hype freshman Joyce Edwards’s SEC honor

South Carolina women's basketball star, MiLaysia Fulwiley hailed her teammate, Joyce Edwards who was announced the SEC Freshman of the Week. Sharing a post from the Gamecocks Instagram page on Tuesday, Fulwiley said on her Instagram story:

"NFOTY."

MiLaysia Fulwiley hails teammate Joyce Edwards on IG (Image via Instagram/@laywitdabutter)

The announcement meant that Edwards had won back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors and this win was her third Freshman of the Week honor this season. To mark the occasion, her teammate gave her a shoutout as a potential National Freshman of the Year winner.

The Gamecocks freshman had 14 points, pulled down four rebounds, added a steal and a block in the Gamecocks' 66-56 win over the No. 5 LSU Tigers on Friday. Edwards followed up her strong performance against LSU with another stellar performance against Tennessee, where she scored a game-high 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in a 70-63 South Carolina victory.

MiLaysia Fulwiley shines in South Carolina's win vs Tennessee

MiLaysia Fulwiley played a crucial role in No. 2 South Carolina's 70-63 win over No. 18 Tennessee at the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday. Despite playing only nine minutes, Fulwiley scored 11 points and added one rebound to help the Gamecocks improve to 20-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC this season.

The Lady Vols made a strong start and led 14-5 in the first quarter. However, the Gamecocks responded fiercely and not only closed the gap, but outscored the hosts 43-16 to take a commanding 18-point lead, with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Tennessee attempted a comeback with a late 12-2 run to get within six with 14 seconds left, but it proved to be too late and the Gamecocks held on for their 15th straight win. Up next, South Carolina hosts the Auburn Tigers on Sunday.

