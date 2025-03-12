South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley gets a special shoutout from Curry Brand following new SLAM cover: "HEARD about you"

South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley got a special shoutout from Curry Brand ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The superstar guard was pictured on the cover of the latest edition of SLAM magazine along with Gamecocks teammates Chloe Kitts and Joyce Edwards.

On Monday, the Curry Brand's Instagram account shared the picture of the South Carolina stars on the cover of SLAM magazine and added a special caption for Fulwiley.

"From the court to the cover. 🤩 HEARD about you, @laywitdabutter!!" the caption read.

Fulwiley became the first female college athlete to partner with Curry Brand in March last year. She now has her own custom shoes with NBA legend Stephen Curry's brand.

At NBA All-Star weekend last month, Curry spoke about inclusion at Curry Brand.

“MiLaysia, the way she carries herself–obviously as a basketball player–but on and off the court, we see a lot of potential in her. She believes in what we’re doing,” Curry said. “Obviously, [she’s] at South Carolina, doing amazing things–winning a championship in her freshman year–and trying to continue to get better and keep pushing the envelope on what she can accomplish in her career.”

Fulwiley won the national title with South Carolina as a freshman last season and will aim to repeat the triumph with the program this season.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and South Carolina clinch SEC Tournament ahead of NCAA Tournament

South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley - Source: Getty

After winning the SEC regular season championship, MiLaysia Fulwiley and South Carolina clinched the conference tournament title this past week.

The Gamecocks beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals and took down No. 5 seed Oklahoma in the semifinals. South Carolina beat No. 2 seed Texas 64-45 in the SEC Tournament final on Sunday.

Fulwiley, who was recently named the SEC Sixth Player of the Year, will now want to guide the Gamecocks to another postseason title in the Big Dance.

