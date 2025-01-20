South Carolina's ranking revealed in women's basketball AP Poll after Week 11

The latest AP Top 25 Women's College Basketball Poll is out, showcasing the top 25 teams in the nation. South Carolina remains firmly in the No. 2 spot after another excellent week of games.

The Gamecocks had a standout week, defeating three ranked teams: No. 7-ranked Texas, then-No. 13-ranked Oklahoma and No. 19-ranked Alabama by a combined score of 244-168. Despite their strong performances, they remain behind the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins, who handed South Carolina its only loss this season in November.

Here’s a look at the full AP Poll for Week 11:

UCLA South Carolina Notre Dame Southern California LSU UConn Texas Maryland TCU Kansas State Kentucky Ohio State North Carolina Duke Oklahoma West Virginia Tennessee Georgia Tech Alabama North Carolina State Michigan State California Minnesota Michigan Baylor

South Carolina’s forwards led the charge last week. Chloe Kitts had an all-around impact with 28 points, 25 rebounds, nine assists and one block across the three games. Joyce Edwards was a force on offense, recording 48 points, 12 rebounds, and one block. Sania Feagin contributed 28 points, 24 rebounds, seven assists, and 10 blocks.

In the backcourt, Te-Hina Paopao continued to shine as a steady presence for the team, finishing the week with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

South Carolina dominates Oklahoma

Dawn Staley's team made a statement with a commanding 101-60 victory over then-No. 13-ranked Oklahoma on Sunday. The Gamecocks started strong and maintained control throughout the game.

"A lot of coaches have a vision of how they want their team to play," Staley said after the game. "That was it."

The team showcased a balanced attack, with five players scoring in double figures and two others contributing nine points each. The Gamecocks posted a season-high 101 points and recorded 26 assists on 39 made shots with only six turnovers.

Joyce Edwards led the way with 17 points, while Milaysia Fulwiley added 15 points and a career-high seven assists. Tessa Johnson broke out of a slump with 13 points and Te-Hina Paopao scored 11. Bree Hall and Raven Johnson each contributed nine points, with Raven Johnson also tallying a season-high eight assists.

The Gamecocks have two big matchups coming up as they'll face No. 5-ranked LSU at home on Thursday and No. 17-ranked Tennessee on the road next Monday.

