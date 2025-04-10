South Carolina's Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson and more react as Bree Hall shares March Madness snaps

South Carolina Gamecocks stars Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts and Tessa Johnson shared sweet reactions to their teammate Bree Hall's snaps of herself during March Madness. Hall was an important member of the Gamecocks during the NCAA Tournament, although they fell short in the final.

Ad

The tournament marked the end of the season and Hall's career with the Gamecocks as she is expected to move to the WNBA next season.

But before she gets ready for the draft, Hall took a moment on her Instagram to reminisce about the time she had during March Madness.

The 6-foot guard shared action shots with the caption:

“God already wrote the story, I'm just turning the pages.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The post has gathered over 13k likes and 200 comments. Among those who have reacted are Gamecocks stars like Kitts, Raven Johnson, Tessa Johnson, Sania Feagin, Te-hina Paopao, Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso, and many others.

@tessajohnson4 wrote, “breezalinee”

Then @chloe.kitts wrote, “1 more year…”

Hall's other teammates and Cardoso simply reacted with love.

South Carolina's Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson and more react to Bree Hall's snap (Image by Instagram/@breezyhall)

How did March Madness go for Bree Hall and the Gamecocks?

South Carolina came close to winning the NCAA Tournament for a second-consecutive time, but it fell just short in the final. The Gamecocks started the tournament on a solid note, beating the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 108-48. Bree Hall put up nine points, two rebounds and one assist.

Ad

In the second round against the Indiana Hoosiers, Hall led all scorers for the Gamecocks with 11 points to help them win 64-53. She also had three rebounds and two assists in that game.

In its Sweet 16 game against Maryland, South Carolina had to dig deep to get a 71-68 win. Hall was not at her offensive best, as she scored four points in 22 minutes of play. Against Duke in the Elite Eight, Hall put up three points, three rebounds and two assists to help South Carolina pick up a 54-50 win.

In the semifinal, when the Gamecocks beat the Longhorns 74-57, Hall contributed 11 points, one rebound and one assist. Unfortunately for South Carolina, it was helpless against the second-seed UConn in the championship game on Sunday. The Gamecocks succumbed to an 82-59 loss, with Hall putting up two points and two rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oluwajoba Oluwajoba is a High School Sports writer with more than eight years of experience in the field. Oluwajoba is a graduate of Agricultural Economics and Extension from the Federal University of Technology Akure.



Oluwajoba has written for publications such as Soccernet and Pulsesports (as Chief Editor and Managing Editor) and was nominated for Football Journalist of the Year in 2019.



While he is a Dallas Mavericks fan, mainly due to Luka Doncic, Oluwajoba's favorite sporting moment came when LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers get past the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.



When not at work or watching sports, Oluwajoba can likely be found enjoying a movie. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here