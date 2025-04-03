South Carolina’s Raven Johnson gushes over Angel Reese’s glamorous look at McDonald’s All American game

South Carolina women's basketball star Raven Johnson showed love to former LSU star Angel Reese on Instagram. Reese posted a series of photos and a clip on Wednesday, which showed the Chicago Sky star looking stylish at the McDonald's All-American Game from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The WNBA star wore a stunning sleeveless fur coat, Steve Madden boots, Chanel sunglasses, and a Bottega purse.

"90s fine," Reese captioned the posts.

Johnson joined other followers in posting some adoring comments about her look.

"😍😍," the Gamecocks star wrote.

Raven Johnson reacts to WNBA star Angel Reese's IG post. Image via @angelreese5

Both Reese and Johnson have been close since they were teammates at LSU before the latter transferred to South Carolina. Despite the distance, they continued to support each other online through comments.

While Reese has since gone pro in her basketball career, Johnson is in her senior year with the Gamecocks. However, it remains unclear if this is her final season since she still has one year of eligibility left.

Angel Reese reveals what inspired her style at McDonald’s All-American game

Former LSU Lady Tigers star Angel Reese has consistently shown her love for fashion over the years. During the McDonald’s All-American game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Reese arrived in style to cheer on future college basketball stars.

Donning a sensational sleeveless fur coat, alongside some designer boots, sunglasses, and purse, the Chicago Sky forward easily stood out among the crowd.

"Super versatile. I like 90s, 2000s. I like oversized clothes but I also like to feel sexy too," Reese said when asked by FitsFromTheStreets about what inspired her look on Instagram.

The 2024 Unrivaled Champion also revealed that Rihanna and Teyana Taylor influence her style before making one final pose in her furry outfit. Aside from stepping up her fashion game, Reese has enjoyed several endorsement deals, including Amazon, Reese's, Beats By Dre, McDonald's, and Reebok, where she will be releasing her signature shoes in 2026.

Meanwhile, the star forward had endured a run of bad luck with her favorite college basketball teams in the postseason.

Last month, her brother, Julian Reese's Maryland Terrapins, fell to the Florida Gators in the men's NCAA Tournament. A few days ago, her former team, LSU, crashed out of the women's NCAA Tournament after losing to the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight.

Reese will soon be preparing for the 2025 WNBA season, where the Chicago Sky will face Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever in the opening matchup.

