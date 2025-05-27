Former LSU star Angel Reese continues to captivate fans with her fashion sense. On Tuesday, the Chicago Sky forward posted a photo on Instagram, showing off her Chanel-inspired ensemble: a jacket over a small top paired with baggy jeans.

The look drew admiration from many, including South Carolina’s Raven Johnson, who commented with three heart-eyed emojis.

Houston’s Kateri Poole also wrote, “You fly 😮.”

South Carolina’s Raven Johnson, Houston’s Kateri Poole gush over Angel Reese’s Chanel look. Credit: IG/@angelreese5

Reese's flair for fashion is one of her best features, earning her the nicknames "Bayou Barbie" and "Chi Barbie” during her college days at LSU. This name was inspired by her bold style choices, including long lashes and pink nails.

Her fashion influence extended beyond the court, leading to endorsement deals with major brands like Amazon, Beats by Dre and Goldman Sachs. In 2025, she graced the cover of Vogue, making her status as a fashion icon more concrete.

However, fashion was not her only highlight in college; she also excelled at basketball. After moving from Maryland to LSU, she was named a unanimous first-team All-American and led the Tigers to their first national championship in 2023, receiving the title of Most Outstanding Player. She established NCAA records for double-doubles in a season and led the SEC in rebounding.

Reese was drafted seventh by the Sky in 2024. In her rookie season, she led the league in rebounding and was named to both the All-Star and All-Rookie teams.

Despite the Sky's challenging start to the 2025 season with a 0-3 record, Reese continues to shine individually, recording double-doubles and maintaining a strong presence on the court.

Off the court, Reese's influence remains strong, becoming the most followed player in the WNBA with 4.9 million Instagram followers by May.

Angel Reese issues rallying cry to Chicago Sky teammates following tough start

After losing 91-78 to the Los Angeles Sparks, the Sky joined a list of three teams, along with the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun, yet to record a win in this WNBA campaign. Reese has issued a rallying cry to her Sky teammates after a rough patch in the season.

“We have to stay together. It’s tough losing 3 in a row,” Reese said while speaking to the media after their most recent loss.

Reese posted 13 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to the Sparks, her best scoring return so far this season.

