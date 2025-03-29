South Carolina's Raven Johnson makes her feelings known on rapper Plies' TikTok comments following Sweet 16 win

South Carolina star Raven Johnson appeared to hit back at rapper Plies for some of his comments toward the program's players. In a tweet that was in all capital letters on Friday, Plies urged the Gamecocks' stars to remain away from TikTok and focus on the job at hand.

"I BETTER NOT SEE ANOTHER D**N TIK TOK VIDEO THE REST OF THIS WEEKEND!!!! WE NEED TO BE IN THE GYM GETTING UP SHOTS!!! TIME TO LOCK IN OR WE GOING HOME!! ENOUGH OF THIS SHIT!! ITS ALL ABOUT ADVANCING SO I’LL TAKE IT!!! BUT WE BETTER THAN THIS!! @GamecockWBB" Plies tweeted after South Carolina's narrow 71–67 victory over No. 4 seed Maryland.

However, Johnson said on Saturday she and her teammates focused on basketball. She also explained that social media helps ease the pressure during a challenging run.

"That's what I said. Honestly, that's literally what I said. I said we eat, sleep and breathe basketball." Johnson said. "I think TikTok, it balances our life a little bit, like, it's fun, it's enjoyable. Like, it gives us a little things away from basketball. Like, if you just think about basketball, you're gonna stress about you gonna live and die about basketball.

So, I think TikTok was like, we dance, we have fun. We like to have fun. And I think when it's time for basketball, that's when you need to lock in and get off tick tock, stuff like that. So I think, you know, you need a little TikTok. You need a little friends in your life to balance out the basketball on your aspect of your real life."

Johnson has contributed to the top-seeded South Carolina with crucial performances this season. She is averaging 5.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Johnson recorded three points, six rebounds and two assists against Maryland. Gamecocks star MiLaysia Fulwiley led the scoring for South Carolina with 23 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Chloe Kitts posted 15 points, 11 rebounds and one assist.

For Maryland, Kaylene Smikle scored a team-high 17 points. She didn't receive much support from her teammates, except Allie Kubek and Sarah Te-Biasu, who posted 12 points each.

Raven Johnson's South Carolina will face Duke in Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

South Carolina star Raven Johnson - Source: Getty

On Sunday, Raven Johnson's South Carolina will face No. 2 seed Duke in the Elite Eight. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET from Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

The South Carolina vs. Duke game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also livestream it on Fubo.

