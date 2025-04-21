South Carolina's Ta'Niya Latson flaunts "new threads" with Dawn Staley and Raven Johnson

Former Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson seemed to have settled into her new surroundings at South Carolina. Latson took to social media to share images from her official South Carolina photoshoot, which featured Dawn Staley and Raven Johnson. In her Instagram post on Monday, Latson posed in her new South Carolina uniform.

One of the images in the carousel showed Latson wearing her No. 24 jersey in front of a red and black backdrop filled with bold logos and slogans. Latson was standing back-to-back with Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, each holding the same glittery basketball. Another shot showed Latson facing Raven Johnson with their arms apart.

“New threads🤭,” Latson wrote.

Latson finished last season with 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 45.1% for Florida State. Latson announced her commitment to the Gamecocks via Instagram after three seasons at Florida State Seminoles on April 8.

Latson continued her impressive run in the 2022–23 season, as she averaged 21.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range. She then followed up her freshman year with another impressive performance during the 2023–24 season, increasing her assists to 4.2 per game while putting up 21.4 points.

During the 2024–25 season, Latson led the Seminoles with a career-high 25.2 points per game while also posting personal bests in assists (4.6) and steals (2.2), shooting 45.1%.

Over her 93-game career at FSU, Latson averaged 22.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists, as she put up a total of 2,095 points, 409 rebounds and 361 assists. She maintained a field goal percentage of 44.8% and a free-throw percentage of 84.2%.

Dawn Staley talks about Ta’Niya Latson joining South Carolina

South Carolina secured the transfer of Ta'Niya Latson, the nation’s leading scorer from the 2024-25 season after three dominant seasons at Florida State. After Latson impressed on the points stats sheet, averaging 25.8 points per game to lead all Division I players, Dawn Staley was quick to highlight that there was more to her game on Thursday.

“Ta’Niya has established herself in the college women’s game, and her accomplishments speak for themselves,” Staley said in a statement. “But the beauty of her game is not just her ability to score.

"She has another superpower in her ability to set her teammates up to score, and that’s just a dangerous combination for opposing teams. Ta’Niya is an incredible leader and more importantly, a fierce competitor. We’re honored to be part of her journey.”

Latson put up a historic performance in the ACC, as she became just the third player ever to reach 2,000 career points in her first three seasons and the fastest to do so at Florida State.

Her junior year stats saw her shoot 45% from the field, 34.3% from 3-point range and 81.8% from the free-throw line. She has never averaged less than 21 points in a season.

In her final game at FSU, Latson scored 30 points with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a loss to LSU during the NCAA Tournament’s second round on March 24.

