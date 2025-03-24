Te-Hina Paopao's calmness helped South Carolina Gamecocks continue their dominance in the NCAA Tournament as they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 64-53 in the second round. It was a tight game but in the end, Dawn Staley's team emerged victorious.

Among many highlights from the epic second-round clash, the most adorable one was when former Oregon teammates Te-Hina Paopao and Sydney Parrish shared a moment on the court. They have been best friends since their Oregon days and hugged after the game.

Te-Hina Paopao and Sydney Parrish share a great bond that goes beyond the court. The two were the best of friends in Oregon, they were more than friends, they were roommates and each other's confidantes. Both players showed great potential at Oregon but their dreams were unfulfilled as they went separate ways.

Parrish, who was a recruit of the 2020 class, left Oregon for Indiana after two years while Paopao also from the same class left the Ducks a year later for South Carolina. Despite going different ways, the two remained close friends.

Te-Hina Paopao played a crucial role in helping the Gamecocks earn this victory over Indiana

The Gamecocks, surprisingly, were off to a horrid start with some dismal shooting. They were behind after the first half and it was Te-Hina Paopao who calmed everyone down and acted as a true leader in the dressing room and also on court in the second half.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Indiana at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

She played a big role defensively and was vocal throughout the game, guiding the juniors every step of the way. Paopao finished the game with a career-high four blocks whilst registering nine points, four boards, two assists and two steals.

She was so influential in the win that even coach Dawn Staley acknowledged her presence at the post-game press conference.

"They just told me Pao (Te-Hina Paopao) calmed them down, but I am sure it was amongst 9-10 voices other voices talking. So it's just a daycare that's what I am referencing," Staley stated. "It's not like a board meeting where there's one person talking at a time. It is chaos.

"So I was glad to see they actually stopped to listen to her because what she says is coming from being an experienced player that's been through this process and we need her voice.

With this win, South Carolina will face the winner of the Alabama vs Maryland game in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness.

