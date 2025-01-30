South Carolina's Tessa Johnson drops 2-word message on BF Zachary Davis's latest IG dump

On Thursday, South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson left a special message as a comment on her boyfriend Zachary Davis's latest Instagram post. In the post, Davis shared photos from his recent games. The post also featured one photo showing Johnson and Davis interacting on the sidelines of one of his games.

"My love ❤️" Johnson commented on the post.

Johnson has played an important role for the Gamecocks this season under Dawn Staley, and she was also crucial for the team in their last campaign when they went undefeated to win the national championship. The sophomore is currently averaging 9.1 ppg on 47.7% shooting.

Davis meanwhile also plays as a guard and has been averaging 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds this season. He is a junior and his performance has steadily improved over the past couple of years.

Tessa Johnson - the rising star in the Gamecocks’ historic Championship run

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament - Source: Imagn

Tessa Johnson played a pivotal role in the South Carolina Gamecocks’ national championship-winning campaign in 2024, helping them secure a program-record 38 wins. She averaged 6.6 ppg on 44.7% shooting and proved to be a consistent contributor throughout the season.

Johnson had her brightest moments during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 10.2 points. She earned a spot on the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team with an impressive 14.0 ppg on 58.8% shooting in the final weekend.

In the national title game against Iowa, she led the team with 19 points—becoming just the fourth freshman in 25 years to lead her team in scoring in a national championship game.

Johnson’s ability to deliver in high-pressure moments was instrumental in the Gamecocks’ title run and the team will hope that she can emulate the heroics which she displayed last season.

Tessa Johnson and the Gamecocks are currently ranked No. 2 in the nation (AP Top 25) and they sit on an impressive 20-1 record. Their only loss this season came at the hands of the UCLA Bruins (No. 1 currently), but Dawn Staley's squad haven't looked back since then, beating the previously undefeated No. 5 LSU last week, and taking care of No. 18 Tennessee on Monday.

