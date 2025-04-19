South Carolina’s Tessa Johnson reacts to BF Zachary Davis donning Memphis jersey after announcing commitment

South Carolina women's basketball star Tessa Johnson expressed her support for her boyfriend, Zachery Davis, on social media. Her expression followed the former Gamecocks men's basketball guard's recent commitment to the Memphis Tigers ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

On Friday, Johnson shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself holding a ball and posing with Davis, who wore a Memphis jersey.

"❤️ u," she captioned the story.

Tessa Johnson poses with BF Zachary Davis after the Memphis transfer on IG story. Image via @tessajohnson4

While Davis has taken his skills to Memphis, Johnson remains with South Carolina, and she is expected to take on bigger roles following the exit of MiLaysia Fulwiley to the transfer portal. The Gamecocks' sophomore guard remains a key player in Dawn Staley's team, helping South Carolina to the 2024 national championship and as a first runner-up at the 2025 championship, where the Gamecocks lost to UConn.

Zachary Davis commits to Memphis

Former South Carolina guard Zachary Davis announced that he is transferring to Memphis to play for coach Penny Hardaway. Davis, with one year of eligibility left, visited the Tigers last weekend. The Orangeburg, South Carolina, native also revealed what Memphis fans should expect from him in the coming season.

“They should expect a caring, winning, competitive player each and every night,” Davis said to The Commercial Appeal. “A defensive player that’s going to set the tone on defense. And a player on offense that can read the floor, see mismatches, dribble the ball, shoot the ball, get to my spots. Just an all-around player.”

Davis spent the past three seasons with South Carolina. He appeared in 95 games, including 32 this year. Davis started 19 games in the 2024-25 season, averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Gamecocks' star had a career-high 22 points against Florida in January.

With the Gamecocks failing to make this year's NCAA Tournament and turning down the NIT invitation, Davis and several other players announced they will enter the transfer portal or declare for the 2025 NBA draft.

Meanwhile, Davis chose Hardaway's Tigers over Xavier, Pitt and Cal. The guard is the fourth transfer the Tigers have added this offseason. He was a three-star recruit out of Denmark-Olar High. In his senior season, he was the Class A Player of the Year in South Carolina. His inclusion in Hardaway's squad is expected to be a big boost as the Tigers continue their quest for another stellar run after winning the ACC tournament title and their third NCAA appearance under the head coach.

