South Carolina star Bree Hall's parents sound off on daughter's haters amid Final Four run

The South Carolina Lady Gamecocks have been doing a lot of winning for years. They’re the defending women’s national champion; they have made the women’s March Madness Final Four for the fifth straight year, and they have ruled the SEC, finishing either first or second for the better part of a decade.

Despite all that winning, head coach Dawn Staley believes that they are not getting the respect that they feel the team deserves. Their stars are constantly overlooked over the likes of marquee names like JuJu Watkins, Flau'jae Johnson, Lauren Betts, and Paige Bueckers.

One of those longtime players, senior Bree Hall, has been at the forefront of all the negative buzz the team gets online. While she is a class act and took the high road with her tweet, her family has stepped in, with her parents posting strongly worded statements to all the haters.

Even coach Staley chimed in with a response.

All the Gamecocks do is win and compile the accolades. Now they’re in the Final Four and are looking to add another trophy to their already extensive trophy case.

South Carolina draws Texas in the Final Four

With the Texas Longhorns taking care of the TCU Horned Frogs in their Elite Eight matchup, we now know who the Gamecocks will face in the Final Four.

This will be their fourth matchup of the season, with South Carolina leading their series 2-1. Both teams won a game on their respective home courts in the regular season, but South Carolina won convincingly at their SEC championship game 64-45, where Chole Kitts led all scorers with 15 points and held Madison Booker to just 10 points.

The Final Four matchup between the Gamecocks and Texas Longhorns will be played on April 4 at 7 PM ET at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

