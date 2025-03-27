South Carolina star Bree Hall takes pride in responsibility of guarding Caitlin Clark, Flau'jae Johnson

Bree Hall has been a cornerstone for the South Carolina Gamecocks in recent years. Her defensive work rate is known to all, and even coach Dawn Staley recently singled her out and showered her with praise for her efforts on that end of the floor.

Hall joined South Carolina in 2021 and has guided the program to two national championships and three SEC Tournament victories. While she may not be the most flamboyant guard, she takes up a less-fancied role of guarding the best opposition player for almost the entire game.

Bree Hall was recently seen in a video posted by the Gamecocks X account on Wednesday, in partnership with Fifth Third Bank. In the video, she spoke about her role and the challenges that come with it.

"I have the most difficult defensive assignments guarding players like Caitlin Clark, Flau'jae (Johnson), and I think my role on this team, and I had to figure it out, is that I have to guard these players and do the best I absolutely can against these players, so my team can be successful," Hall said in the video.

The video also featured hoopers Chloe Kitts and Cam Scott from the South Carolina Gamecocks program. The post on X featuring the video was captioned:

"Our players take pride in their roles on and off the court, driven by the desire to succeed."

Bree Hall's efforts get recognised by Dawn Staley as she includes the guard in her 'all-time defensive team'

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has been with the program since 2008 and has delivered plenty of success during her time at the helm. Over these years, she has worked with several program legends, some of whom are plying their trade in the WNBA.

However, Staley believes that Bree Hall belongs to the top echelon of defensive players whom she has coached in South Carolina.

“Bree’s an elite defender. It’s elite – the things that she does, the people that she has to guard,” Staley said earlier this week. “In my 25 years of coaching, she’s on my all-time defensive team – all the players that I’ve coached – because she’s very consistent with it, and she relishes the challenge. (via On3)"

Apart from being a defensive powerhouse on the floor, Bree Hall has been extremely disciplined. She has only conceded 41 personal fouls in 35 games this season, recording only 1.17 fouls per game. All of this, while guarding the best player from the opposition team.

Hall has recorded 6.4 points, 3.1 boards, 1.1 assists and 0.7 steals across her 35 games this season. She will be crucial for Staley as the Gamecocks prepare to face the Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 on Friday at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

