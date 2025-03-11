South Carolina star Chloe Kitts drops 1-word reaction for BF Collin Murray-Boyles' SEC honor

South Carolina Gamecocks couple Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles have been on a roll this year with excellent performances. Kitts is averaging 10.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 53.1% from the floor. Murray-Boyles is averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 58.5% from the floor.

The South Carolina men's star was named to the All-SEC Second team on Monday and Kitts posted about it on her Instagram story. Sharing a graphic of the announcement, the junior forward wrote:

"Proud."

Kitts story about Boyles (IG/@chloe.kitts)

While Collin Murray-Boyles has been playing exceptionally well, the same cannot be said about his team, which is at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference standings with a 2-16 conference record (12-19 overall). The Gamecocks are set to begin their SEC Tournament journey with a round 1 clash against Arkansas on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chloe Kitts and her South Carolina are on an exceptional run as they won their ninth SEC Tournament championship since 2015 on Sunday, defeating No. 1 Texas Longhorns 64-45.

Chloe Kitts wins SEC Tournament MVP after an incredible run

Chloe Kitts has had an up-and-down season as she struggled to find her rhythm in the new role with the South Carolina roster. However, when it mattered the most, the forward delivered, taking the Gamecocks to a historic victory.

Kitts averaged 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks during the three-game tournament stretch. She shot 74.1% from the floor. Her best performance came in the quarterfinal win over Vanderbilt when she finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Kitts and South Carolina came into this season with their third NCAA championship win and have faced immense pressure to maintain the level of excellence. The junior spoke about this during a Mar. 10 interview with WSLAM.

"You have to realize that you go through highs and lows, Kitts said. "Everyone goes through highs and lows. You might have a good stretch of games, you might have a horrible stretch of games.

"You just have to find a healthy balance and know that everything’s gonna be OK. That’s for me, especially because you can’t get too high with the highs [and] too low with the lows. Just try your hardest to stay consistent."

Kitts and the Gamecocks will rest for a bit before Selection Sunday on Mar. 16 and March Madness officially begins from Mar. 19.

