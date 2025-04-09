South Carolina star Chloe Kitts drops 1-word reaction to Ta'Niya Latson committing to Dawn Staley's squad 

Ta'Niya Latson, one of the biggest names in the transfer portal this offseason, will play for Dawn Staley's South Carolina next year. The junior is coming off her best season, averaging 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals on 45.1% shooting. She was also the NCAA scoring leader last year, constantly surpassing talents like JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers and more.
Latson announced her siding with the Gamecocks through an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"Feelin’ cocky! 🐔❤️," she wrote.
As fans reacted to the guard's decision, her new teammate Chloe Kitts also joined in:
"YUPPPP🙃," she wrote.
Moreover, Raven Johnson, Kevin Durant and South Carolina's new recruit Ayla McDowell also showcased their support:
"yesiirrr," McDowell wrote.
"Toughhh," Durant commented.
"👀👀👀❤️," Johnson wrote.
Ta'Niya Latson's inclusion on the Gamecocks immediately changes the dynamics of the 2024 championship program.
Dawn Staley's offense capitalizes on its depth, rather than having the roster work around a star player. It helped South Carolina go undefeated last season and win the SEC championship this year. However, it failed in front of the UConn Huskies, who defeated them 82-59 in the title game on Sunday. Latson also brings versatility to Staley's coaching playbook.
Raven Johnson was confident Ta'Niya Latson would land with Gamecocks
After Ta'Niya Latson entered the portal on Mar. 27, Raven Johnson confidently stated that she would be able to lure the best D1 scorer to the Gamecocks.
"I'd tell her let's run it back like I played with her - me, MiLaysia, Ashlyn, Kamilla - we all played AAU with her," she said. "So she knows what winning culture feels like, she knows how disciplined basketball team feels like.
"She know all the stuff. So, I'm definitely tryna get her to come here, I'm gonna be in her ear, I'm definitely in her ear. I'll be happy, we all will be happy to play with her."
Raven Johnson had the option to declare for the WNBA but chose to run it back with Dawn Staley one last time. She paired up with Ta'Niya Latson in high school, lifting four state championships for Westlake.
