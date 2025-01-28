South Carolina star Chloe Kitts drops 2-word reaction for BF Collin Murray Boyles’ highlight edit 

South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts took to Instagram on Tuesday to show some love for her boyfriend, Collin Murray Boyles, after a highlight reel was shared. The highlight edit showed a compilation of in-game actions from Murray-Boyles who has averaged 15.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 58.8% for South Carolina this season.

In the comment section of the Instagram post about Collin showcasing his basketball prowess, Chloe left a simple yet heartfelt comment.

“I 💜 30.” Kitts said.

Chloe Kitts reacts to BF Collin Murray Boyles’ highlight edit - Image source: Instagram/thecjcmedia

Chloe, on the other hand, has averaged 9.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, shooting 51.1% in 19.9 minutes per game. South Carolina is on a 15-game unbeaten streak this season.

Chloe Kitts reflects on loss, growth, and Lessons Learned

In an interview with “The Coop” on Jan. 15, Chloe Kitts spoke about resilience, learning, and growing. The South Carolina forward shared her perspective on handling setbacks, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a steady mindset during challenging moments in games and beyond.

“I mean, when we’re down at the beginning of the game, no one’s really worried,” Kitts said. “It’s just the beginning of the game. We know it’s a 40-minute game, and sometimes we’re not at our best in the first or second or third quarter, but we usually pull through in the fourth quarter.”

Kitts’ confidence in the Gamecocks’ ability to rally late in games has been a hallmark of her approach. However, she acknowledged that experiences like last year’s loss to UCLA on Nov. 24 served as a crucial reminder that no team is invincible.

“I was just hoping that we were going to pull through, “Kitts said. “We’re so used to pulling through, and that was such an eye-opener because we can’t go into every game thinking we’re just going to beat everybody.”

“Ever since that loss, all of our mindsets have changed, and we realized that we need to not let that happen again. No one was really super down about that loss. Of course, some of us didn’t play our best, and we always want to play our best, but it was just a learning lesson.”

For Kitts and the Gamecocks, the defeat wasn’t just a stumble, it was an opportunity to reassess and refocus. Despite the disappointment, Kitts emphasized the importance of staying positive and using the experience as a foundation for growth.

