South Carolina star Chloe Kitts drops 3-word reaction on BF Collin Murray-Boyles showing off snaps from his exciting life

South Carolina women's basketball star Chloe Kitts left an adorable comment on her boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles' latest post on Instagram. Murray-Boyles posted a series of snaps, featuring himself, family, girlfriend and their meal, set against the backdrop of a dock on Saturday.

Ad

"Real," he captioned the photos.

Ad

Trending

Kitts joined other comments to post a loving comment.

"Bae so cuteeeee," she wrote.

Chloe Kitts shows BF Collin Murray-Boyle on IG. Image via @30murrayjr

Kitts and Murray-Boyles are regarded as a powerhouse couple at South Carolina. While Kitts is a key member of Dawn Staley's Gamecocks in their undefeated 2023-2024 championship season, Murray-Boyles earned the SEC All-Freshman Team after leading his team to its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2017.

Ad

Since going Instagram official in April 2024, the couple have publicly displayed their love for each other, often hyping each other on social media. However, Kitts and Murray-Boyles keep most of their romance private. But it did not stop them from showing their fans how they celebrated their one-year dating anniversary on Dec. 26, 2024.

Chloe Kitts opens up about pressure playing for South Carolina

South Carolina junior forward Chloe Kitts had a great 2024-25 season, helping Dawn Staley's team become the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kitts shined in the final SEC game against the Texas Longhorns, scoring 15 points while also grabbing 9 rebounds in 30 minutes played. Afterwards, she was named SEC Tournament MVP due to her consistent solid performances in the tournament.

Ad

In a Q&A article with WSLAM released on March 10, Kitts spoke about the pressure she felt playing for South Carolina.

""You have to realize that you go through highs and lows." Kitts said. "Everyone goes through highs and lows. You might have a good stretch of games, you might have a horrible stretch of games. You just have to find a healthy balance and know that everything’s gonna be OK."

In South Carolina's NCAA Tournament opener against Tennessee Tech, Kitts produced 10 points, six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes of play. The Gamecocks demolished the Golden Eagles 108-46 to get their title defense going on a flying start. The top-seeded South Carolina will next face ninth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers in the second round on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here