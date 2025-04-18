South Carolina star MiLaysia Fulwiley's 2x NCAA champ GF JaMeesia Ford reacts to her news of hitting the transfer portal

MiLaysia Fulwiley said her final goodbyes to the South Carolina program and the fans on Thursday. The dynamic scorer entered the transfer portal days after the Gamecocks 2025 NCAA championship game loss to the UConn Huskies earlier this month. With that, Fulwiley penned a heartfelt message for the USC community and her hometown:
"I want to begin by thanking my hometown of Columbia, SC. Without my village, I wouldn’t be where I am today, chasing my dreams. Thank you to Coach Staley, the entire South Carolina staff, and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we’ve created together.
"Most importantly, Thank you to the FAMS for embracing me and supporting me over the past two years. After thoughtful consideration, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. I’m excited for what’s next and grateful for all the continued love and support."
As fans reacted to MiLaysia Fulwiley's post in the comment section, her girlfriend JaMeesia Ford also joined in:
"12 4L ♥️," Ford commented.
Moreover, Ta'Niya Latson, Te-Hina Paopao, Sania Feagin, Raven Johnson, Chloe Kitts and other Gamecocks names also chimed in:
"Go b great," Kitts wrote.
"Go be great 12skiiii," Paopao added.
"Love U lay lay❤️🤞🏾," Marya Dauda commented.
MiLaysia Fulwiley's time with the Gamecocks
MiLaysia Fulwiley makes up for one of the biggest talents in the transfer portal right now. She came to the Gamecocks as a five star recruit living nearly 10 miles away from South Carolina's campus.
Fulwiley had an immediate impact on the program's success as she averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals on 43.8% shooting during the 2023-24 season. As USC mounted an undefeated championship run, Fulwiley's performance and her home-grown tag made her a huge name among the local crowd.
Soon, her flashy play style garnered interest from players like Stephen Curry, who offered MiLaysia Fulwiley a shoe deal with Under Armour.
However, it did not make her case for Dawn Staley, who didn't add to Fulwiley's responsibilities this season. As a result, her stats this season were almost the same as her freshman season.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here