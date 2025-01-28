South Carolina star Raven Johnson adores A’ja Wilson’s casual outfit

Raven Johnson showed some love to A'ja Wilson on Monday. The Las Vegas Aces center posted a photo dump of herself on Instagram wearing a white top with a black cardigan and blue ripped jeans. She added a cap that said, "Literally just a girl."

"likeeeeeee literally 💅✨," the caption read.

Johnson reacted to the photos in the comments, writing:

"😍😍😍."

Raven's comment on Wilson's post (Credits: Instagram/@aja22wilson)

Raven Johnson was part of South Carolina's two of their three championship-winning teams. A'ja Wilson led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA championship in 2017, and Johnson played a vital role as South Carolina added more trophies in 2022 and 2024.

Apart from her basketball skills, Johnson is also known for her fashion sense and she explained her favorite styles in an interview for Under Armour. The guard signed an NIL deal with the brand in March 2022.

"When I tell y'all I like to look good, I like to look good," Johnson said. "I am a type of person to have a game day fit. I think my game day fits, I want them to be very demure because they're tunnel pics. That's something I post on social media.

"In the summer, oh, trust and believe, I'm gonna show my skin. Like, I'm that type of girl. But in the winter, I wear big coats and big sweats. Right now, I'm wearing that to class. I like to keep it cute, I like to keep it classy, I like to keep it demure."

Raven Johnson prepares for the big league after this season

Raven Johnson joined Dawn Staley's team in 2021 but only played two games as she suffered a season-ending left knee injury. Since her recovery in 2022, the guard has played a key role, as South Carolina established itself as one of the best teams in the country.

While Johnson's presence on the court is important for the Gamecocks, her stats don't reflect everything she does. Last season she averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals. In 21 games this season, Johnson is averaging 5.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

This means that Raven Johnson is usually excluded in conversations around important awards and draft prospects. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley addressed this after her team's 66-56 win over LSU on Friday.

“You know, people can break Raven’s game down but, at the end of the day, Raven’s a winner," Staley said. "Like, she’s a winner. Doesn’t matter how many points she scores, doesn’t matter how many assists that she had, doesn’t matter how many steals. At the end of the day, she’s a winner."

“I do think she’s a pro. I do think the things that she does for our team translate to a pro lifestyle. She defends, she can run a basketball team. Can she, does she need to be a little bit more efficient? Probably, you know. But she’s bringing everything else that a coach would want. All those intangibles? You know, it can’t be forgotten.”

South Carolina won 70-63 over No. 18 Tennessee on Monday night and will next host Auburn on Sunday.

