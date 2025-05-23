South Carolina star Raven Johnson knows a thing or two about rising above challenges, given the way her college career started. The guard shared a motivational quote on social media about overcoming challenges.

Ad

Johnson reshared a post from famous speaker Gary Vee on her Instagram stories, reading, “You can’t stop winners from winning.”

“Every challenge is an opportunity to rise,” she wrote in the inscribed caption.

South Carolina star Raven Johnson echoes motivational words about rising against every challenge. Credit: IG/@hollywood_raven

Johnson was a highly touted recruit. She suffered a season-ending knee injury in just her second college game, but despite this setback, she became a key contributor upon her return, making a name for her defensive prowess and leadership on the court.

Ad

Trending

After redshirting her freshman year due to the injury, the guard returned and became a key depth player for the Gamecocks in 2022-23, averaging 4.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game, earning SEC All-Freshman honors.

Her sophomore year was when she really blew up, becoming a full-blown starter, with 35 starts in 37 appearances. She averaged a career-high 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists as South Carolina went all the way to win the national championship.

Ad

In the 2024-25 season, she earned a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team despite seeing her scoring average drop to 4.9 points. The role she played in the Gamecocks’ road to the national championship was pivotal.

They lost to UConn in the championship game.

Raven Johnson looking to end college career on a good note

Raven Johnson has already received her graduation plaque from South Carolina for a degree in services management. The guard was also eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft, but she opted to remain in college.

Ad

Johnson has one more year of eligibility due to the medical redshirt in her first season, and she chose to stay because she wanted a different ending.

In an interview after losing the 2024-25 national championship game to UConn, she said:

“It’s making me think a little bit because I would love to end on a good note."

With the Gamecocks losing three players due to eligibility, having an experienced player like Johnson on the roster will be pivotal next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here