South Carolina star Raven Johnson reacts to Nick Emmanwori's NFL Draft selection

South Carolina women's basketball guard Raven Johnson was chuffed for her friend Nick Emmanwori after he got picked in the 2025 NFL draft. Johnson was present in the venue with Emmanwori when the Gamecocks' safety was selected at No. 35 by the Seattle Seahawks.

The Gamecocks guard was present with her friend Emmanwori for the NFL draft. She recorded and uploaded the moment when his name was called and later uploaded an image with the 21-year-old on Instagram.

"Seattle got a good one!" Raven Johnson captioned her post.

Emmanwori's three years at South Carolina overlapped with Raven Johnson's years in the program. The guard is returning for her fifth year of eligibility for the upcoming season.

The Gamecocks' safety arranged a party at his home and Johnson was present there on both days and captured some great moments with the 21-year-old as he takes the next step in his career.

Raven Johnson is returning for her fifth year with the South Carolina Gamecocks

Part of the renowned 'seat-belt gang' at the Gamecocks program, Raven Johnson will be back for her fifth year as Dawn Staley aims to reclaim the national title from UConn next season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

The Gamecocks did their best but fell short in the title clash with a more balanced UConn team. Johnson left it late as she took time to soak up the defeat in the final.

The guard had the opportunity to declare herself for the WNBA draft, but she decided to return to the program. But she eventually announced her return to South Carolina.

Johnson, in the last couple of seasons, became a starter at the Gamecocks program with her exceptional defense. Later, the likes of Te-Hina Paopao and MiLysia Fulwiley also joined the club.

The 22-year-old was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team for the 2024/25 campaign. The Atlanta, Georgia native averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 2.8 assists per game this season. She also registered 1.4 steals whilst shooting 35% from the field.

