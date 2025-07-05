WNBA All-Star and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has rebounded nicely after a tough start to the season. Reese keeps her 5 million followers up to date on her daily life, and shared a carousel of selfies on her Instagram account on Friday.

"Some-BODY," the post was captioned.

The post received reactions from 2021 WNBA Champion Kahleah Copper, South Carolina Gamecocks point guard Raven Johnson and Texas A&M Aggies guard Endiya Rogers, among others.

South Carolina star Raven Johnson shares 1-word reaction to Angel Reese's latest IG post (Image via Instagram @angelreese5)

"Where is your clothes?," commented Kahleah Copper.

Raven Johnson commented, "Teaaaa😍."

Endiya Rogers commented with three heart-eyes emojis.

"Yk what? HELL YEAH 😍,'' added Deja Blackwell.

Reese, who is close friends with Raven Johnson, congratulated her after South Carolina's 71-67 win over No. 4 Maryland Terrapins in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Though Johnson struggled with her shooting, converting only 1-for-6, she did a stellar job on defense. Angel Reese shared a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account to congratulate Johnson.

"Raven such a good teammate. No matter what, she always smiling. Love my booskieee @HollywoodRaven," Reese tweeted.

Johnson only played two games in her first season at South Carolina before a knee injury ended her season. However, the point guard is averaging 5.6 points on 39.3% shooting, including 30.1% from beyond the arc. She also grabbed 4.1 rebounds, dished out 3.1 assists, stole the ball 1.5 times and recorded 0.4 blocks per contest in her collegiate career.

On the other hand, Angel Reese is averaging a double-double in her second season in the WNBA, with 12.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks in 31.8 minutes per game. The 6-foot-3 forward is shooting 40.6% from the field, including 26.7% from beyond the three-point line.

Angel Reese opens up about a shaky start to the season

The Chicago Sky had a bad start to the WNBA season and now sit fifth in the 2025 Eastern Conference Standings with a 5-11 record. Last week, Reese admitted that she had a frustrating start to the season while speaking to basketball reporter Karli Bell. Bell took to X to share:

"Reese: "I went through a storm through the first 8 games where I couldn't finish and it was frustrating. But I trusted my work and my teammates trusted my work in finally coming through and coming through efficiently."

However, Reese bounced back, leading Sky to a 92-85 win against the LA Sparks on Jun. 30.

