  South Carolina star Tessa Johnson drops 2-word reaction to BF Zachary Davis making huge college decision

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Apr 18, 2025 14:10 GMT
Zachary Davis, Tessa Johnson
Image credits: @therealzlo, @tessajohnson4/Instagram

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson reacted to her boyfriend, Zachary Davis, joining the Memphis Tigers. Davis announced his commitment to Penny Hardaway's program with a dedicated Instagram post on Thursday, where he sat on a chair with a ball floating above his hand.

'IM ComiN Ⓜ️ town…!!!! #GoTigers🐅," he captioned the post.
As fans, teammates and Davis' friends reacted to his life update, Johnson also joined in by reposting it on her stories.

"So proud @therealzlo," she wrote.
Tessa Johnson reacts as her boyfriend joins the Memphis Tigers | @therealzlo/ig
Johnson and Davis have not publicly disclosed the timeline of their relationship yet. However, their bond has been well-received by fans across the D1 space. The couple regularly hypes each other up on social media and even collaborates for posts and videos across TikTok and Instagram.

Zachary Davis' move to Memphis comes after spending three seasons with South Carolina, gradually earning minutes and being upgraded to the starting lineup. He averaged 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals on 38.2% shooting last season, helping the Gamecocks make an NCAA Tournament appearance. He scored his season high of 22 points while shooting over 45% twice in January.

The reason behind Davis' transfer is yet to be revealed. However, the Tigers will provide the senior with a better winning atmosphere than SC and ample opportunities to contribute in his final year of college eligibility.

Tessa Johnson will return to Dawn Staley's Gamecocks

As the 2024-25 season concluded, South Carolina nearly touched the 2025 NCAA Tournament trophy, saw multiple players exhaust their eligibility and lost two stars to the transfer portal. However, Tessa Johnson, famously known for her defensive presence in the Gamecocks' championship game win over Iowa in 2024, will be returning to the team.

The Gamecocks will be without Te-Hina Paopao, Sania Feagin and Bree Hall next season as they transition to the WNBA. Sakima Walker and MiLaysia Fulwiley will also not return to Columbia next season as they entered the transfer portal.

However, there will be new faces joining Tessa Johnson. Top 25 recruits Ayla McDowell and Agot Makeer will join the team from the 2025 recruiting class. Moreover, Dawn Staley has also secured Ta'Niya Latson, the NCAA scoring leader from the 2024-25 season, from the portal.

Saahil Dhillan

Saahil Dhillan

An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.

Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.

Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.

When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once.

