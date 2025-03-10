South Carolina star discusses Dawn Staley's advice, congratulates Chloe Kitts on SEC Tournament MVP win

South Carolina forward Sania Feagin has revealed that Dawn Staley’s advice to her and her teammates was a major factor that pushed them to their victory over Texas in Sunday’s SEC finals.

The Gamecocks claimed the Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday after defeating the Longhorns, who were the No. 2 seed, 64-45 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The win just exacerbated the Gamecocks’ dominance in the tourney, as they claimed their ninth title in 11 seasons.

After the game, Feagin, who was named in the All-Tournament team, credited Staley’s admonition and drive for their win.

“I feel like it was mental, we knew what we had to do, we knew that we was going to play bigger post players than we are. She (Staley) just told us to lock in on it and I feel like we did that,” Feagin told Jared Parker TV.

The star forward also spoke highly of her teammate Kitts, who was named the SEC Tournament MVP.

“It feels good just to know Chloe is getting what she deserves. She’s going out there, she's working hard, and she’s being dominant,” Feagin said.

Feagin and Chloe Kitts shine as South Carolina limits Texas to a record-low

Chloe Kitts scored a career-high 25 points against Vanderbilt in South Carolina’s SEC tourney opener.

Even though she did not reach that mark this time, it was a stellar performance from the 20-year-old. Kitts led all scorers as she contributed 15 points on 7-12 shooting. She also had nine rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal.

Feagin was also heavily instrumental as her defensive armory was in full display. Texas’ All-American Madison Booker was expected to lead her team’s charge in offense, but Feagin did a great job, limiting her to 10 points on 4 of 13 shooting.

With Booker caged, no other player stepped up for Texas and they eventually ended the game with 45 points, the lowest in an SEC final.

In addition to Feagin’s defensive contributions, she scored 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting, including one from behind the arc. She also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals to go.

Following their success at the SEC Tournament, South Carolina will be hungry for more. With the NCAA Tournament set to tip off in just about nine days, they will hope to win the trophy.

