South Carolina Starting Lineup: Predicting Lamont Paris' starting five for 2024-25 season 

The South Carolina Gamecocks held up decently at the end of last season. Even though a handful left the program, they retained a good stock of returning players. The Gamecocks will begin their season on Nov. 4 with a trio of home games, beginning with North Florida before taking on SC State and Towson.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As the team continues to build towards the 2024-25 season, here's a closer look at the potential Lamont Paris’ potential starting five:

Lamont Paris' South Carolina's predicted starting lineup for 2024-25 season

Even though more than half the roster chose to re-run in South Carolina, the new additions' significant impact could already be seen in their starting roster. Norfolk State transfer Jamarii Thomas will spearhead them at the point while four-star freshman Cam Scott from Palmetto State may feature at the wing.

Moreover, foundational pieces like Zachary Davis and Collin Murray-Boyles could fill up the forward roles. 6-foot-10 Nick Pringle will bring significant experience from Alabama to secure the paint.

With that, here's how the South Carolina Gamecocks' starting lineup could look this season:

Guard Jamarii Thomas

Guard Cam Scott

Guard Zachary Davis

Forward Collin Murray-Boyles

Forward Nick Pringle

How can the starting five help South Carolina?

Carolina’s point guard Jamarii Thomas committed to VCU earlier in the offseason but chose Paris’ squad. He was the previous season’s MEAC Player of the Year, averaging a conference-high of 16.9 points. His leadership will be great for Cam Scott, who was a top 10 shooting guard prospect in his class.

6-foot-7 Zachary Davis will help the Gamecocks grip both ends of the floor, continuing his previous season’s defensive efforts that helped the Gamecocks rank second in points allowed in the SEC.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, sophomore forward Murray-Boyles was selected into the SEC All-Freshman Team last season. He averaged 10.4 ppg on nearly 60% shooting alongside 5.7 rpg. His development will work wonders for the entire team and his performance can be a turning point in close games.

Nick Pringle brings Final Four experience from last season. He posted his career-best averages of 6.8 ppg and 5.1 rpg under Nate Oats at Alabama last season. However, he only started in 16 games. Expect him to make the most of his potential and new role this season.

How do you think Lamont Paris' team will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here