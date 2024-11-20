South Carolina vs. Clemson projected starting lineup feat. Chloe Kitts (November 20)

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Gamecocks will face the Clemson Tigers at the Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina.

No. 1 South Carolina is off to a perfect 4-0 start to the season. They dominated against their in-state foes East Carolina, blowing out the Pirates 95-44. Five players scored in double-digits for the Gamecocks, while the team held their opponents to 39 percent shooting from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.

The Gamecocks are putting up 81.5 points per game while allowing 55.8 points to their opponents. Chloe Kitts highlights the squad with a double-double average of 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. MiLaysia Fulwiley and Te-Hina Paopao follow suit with 14.3 points and 13.5 points, respectively.

Trending

On the other hand, Clemson is 3-0 to start the year. They are coming off an 81-33 rout of Presbyterian on Nov. 11. Loyal McQueen led the unit with 20 points and six assists on 7-of-11 shooting overall, while the team defense limited their opponents to just 31% shooting from the field and 14% from downtown.

Clemson has cruised through their initial contests, scoring 83.3 points per game while holding their matchups to 36.7 points. McQueen (17.3 points) leads the team in scoring, while Mia Moore tops the rebounding chart with 8.3 boards.

South Carolina vs. Clemson injury report for Nov. 20

South Carolina injury report

The Gamecocks have no injured players listed.

Clemson injury report

The Tigers have no injured players listed.

South Carolina vs. Clemson starting lineups and depth charts

Gamecocks starting lineup and depth chart

The Gamecocks will start Bree Hall at point guard, Raven Johnson at shooting guard, Te-Hina Paopao at small forward, Chloe Kitts at power forward and Sania Feagin at center.

Point guard Bree Hall Shooting guard Raven Johnson Small forward Te-Hina Paopao Power forward Chloe Kitts Center Sania Feagin

Tigers starting lineup and depth chart

The Tigers will start Mia Moore at point guard, Loyal McQueen at shooting guard, Hannah Kohn at small forward, Maddi Kluse at power forward and Tessa Miller at center.

Point guard Mia Moore Shooting guard Loyal McQueen Small forward Hannah Kohn Power forward Maddi Kluse Center Tessa Miller

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers?

ESPN2 will nationally telecast the game. It also can be viewed on cable TV or streamed via live TV streaming apps such as FUBO and ESPN+. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here