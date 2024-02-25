South Carolina vs Ole Miss basketball injury report, February 24: Latest on Collin Murray-Boyles, Moussa Cisse and more 

The 20th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks are on the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday. Their injury report is going to tell us how things are going to look in terms of their roster construction.

With the Gamecocks and Rebels dealing with players who could miss the game, let's take a deep dive into their injury report and figure out their most recent updates.

South Carolina vs Ole Miss basketball injury report, February 24

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina Gamecocks

The freshman forward didn't have a physical injury but was instead dealing with a sickness. He did not play at the start of the season, as he contracted mononucleosis.

Murray-Boyles has appeared in 20 games and averaging 20.4 minutes per game with a shooting split of 58.3/0.0/63.9 so far. He's averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. Murray-Boyles is expected to be in the lineup for this game.

Moussa Cisse, Ole Miss Rebels

The senior forward dealt with an undisclosed injury and also an NCAA waiver issue for his second transfer in college basketball.

Cisse has done well in 20 games, averaging 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocks in 16.6 minutes of action. He's expected to play this game.

South Carolina vs Ole Miss starting lineup

South Carolina Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a traditional lineup construction of a three-guard, two-forward lineup. Below is their expected starting lineup for their upcoming game.

Guard Ta'Lon Cooper

Guard Meechie Johnson

Guard Zachary Davis

Forward B.J. Mack

Forward Collin Murray-Boyles

Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels also have a similar lineup construction, as they have three guards and two forwards. Let's take a look at their projected starting lineup for this game:

Guard Allen Flanigan

Guard Jaylen Murray

Guard Matthew Murrell

Forward Jaemyn Brakefield

Forward Moussa Cisse